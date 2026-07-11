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‘Another Pinoy 7-footer?’: Kai Sotto, wife reveal first child is a boy

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Screengrab from Kai Sotto IG post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

A new “baller” is on the way for newlyweds Kai Sotto and Rere Madrid after the couple’s recent gender reveal confirmed they are expecting a baby boy.

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 10, the 7-foot-3 Sotto shared a video of the couple’s gender reveal celebration, where he and wife actor Rere were joined by their friends and loved ones to mark another milestone in their journey to parenthood. The Gilas Pilipinas star also celebrated his birthday during the gathering.

“From tiny kicks to big dreams, our greatest adventure is just beginning. It’s a BOY,” Sotto wrote.

“Our first little one is on the way, and we couldn’t be more excited to meet you, son. The secret’s out, and our hearts are already yours,” he added. “A heartfelt thank you to all of our amazing suppliers for making our gender reveal so special.”

Last month, the couple disclosed that they are having their first child – weeks after their wedding – with a series of sonography photos.

Sotto, 24, is reportedly keen of pursuing his NBA dream – a reason why he begged off from joining Gilas Pilipinas in the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers third window.

There, the Nationals failed to score a win ahead of the qualifying competition’s second round in August.

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