Boholano, Taiwanese pugs figure in ‘Kumong Bol-anon 25’

CEBU CITY–One fight, two regional titles at stake.

Boholano boxer Joseph Sumabong and unbeaten Taiwanese prospect Jheng Ciou will be putting their respective titles on the line when they clash in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon 25” on Saturday, July 11, at the Holy Name University Barder Gymnasium.

The unification fight will put Sumabong’s (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight title and Ciou’s Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Silver minimumweight belt on the line.

“This is going to be a good fight. Two fighters seeking to improve their world rankings,” said Leon Panuncillo, president of the WBO Asia-Pacific.

The two fighters easily made the weight during the card’s official weigh-in on Friday, July 10, at the PMI Bohol Main Campus.

The hometown bet Sumabong came in at 104.7 pounds while Ciou tipped the scales at 104.8.

“I trained hard, kept my focus for this fight,” said Sumabong, who has 10 wins, five by knockout (KO), and one loss.

Sumabong, one of the prized fighters of PMI Bohol Boxing Gym, is ranked No. 6 in World Boxing Council, No. 8 in the World Boxing Association, No. 10 in the WBO, and 14th in the International Boxing Federation.

Ciou admitted he is up against a tough opponent in his first-ever fight in the Philippines.

“I know Sumabong is a great fighter. The pressure is there but I love challenges and fighting quality opponents,” said Ciou, who owns nine victories, eight by KO, and one draw.

Lawyer-sportsman Floriezyl Echavez-Podot, the top honcho of PMO Bohol Boxing Promotions, said the fight is critical for Sumabong’s world-title aspirations.

“This is a big fight for him. We have big plans for him and we will go from here,” said Podot.

In the co-main event, Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan eyes redemption when he battles China’s Xiaokang Song in a 10-round contest.

Gentallan sports a 14W-1L, 7KOs record with the lone loss dealt by Chinese DianXing Zhu in 2023

“I want to redeem myself. I want to prove that I can beat a Chinese opponent,” said Gentallan.

Song will come into the fight with six wins and three losses.

Other fights will have Christian Balunan against Arvin John Sampaga, Reymart Tagacanao versus Jessie Bell Goltiano, Jericho Acaylar against Michael Adolfo, Sugarey Leonard Pores versus Venjie Patac, and Dryxz Russel Sardalla against Jethro Illusorio.(Calvin D. Cordova)