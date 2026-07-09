New endemic species ‘Orchidaceae’ discovered in Mount Apo

By Tempo Desk

Tucked away within the moss-covered peaks of Mount Apo in Mindanao is Corybas apoensis, a newly-described endemic species of helmet orchid (Orchidaceae).

This rare species is distinguished by its erect flower adorned with white and carmine streaks, borne above a solitary green leaf.

The new species was formally described by by Kier C. Agad from the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao; Archelito L. Mallari from Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office of Davao del Sur; Danilo N. Tandang from the National Museum of the Philippines; Rene Alfred Anton Bustamante from the Philippine Taxonomic Initiative, Inc.; and Daryl S. Salas from the University of Southeastern Philippines.

The researchers first surveyed the area in November 2023, but they could collect only leaves and other non-flowering parts because the flowers had already withered.

“Undeterred, the research team collected additional flowering specimens from February and August 2024 and October 2025, and managed to obtain “only 10 mature individuals from a single known site.”

“Corybas apoensis is observed to thrive in mosses and humus along the ridge mossy forest,” their research revealed.

“Based on the very small population size and its restriction to a single site, Corybas apoensis is here qualifie[d] as ‘critically endangered’.

“Potential threats include its extremely small population size, narrow habitat specificity, possible trampling or disturbance along access trail, and degradation of the microhabitat. No capsules or fruiting individuals were observed during the surveys; therefore, natural fruit set remains unconfirmed,” it added.

Although Corybas apoensis closely resembles Corybas viridisepalus, a helmet orchid species from Papua New Guinea, the new species can be distinguished by several unique features including a having a rough texture on the dorsal petal, and different ornamentation of the labellum.

“With the description of Corybas apoensis, there are now 10 recognized Corybas species in the Philippines, two of which are from Mindanao Island. The continued discovery of new Corybas species in Mindanao suggests that several species still await discovery in this region,” they concluded.