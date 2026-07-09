Isko upholds free assembly with limits

By Diann Calucin

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Thursday, July 9, reaffirmed the city’s policy of “high tolerance” for rallies but warned that disorder and destruction will not be tolerated.

Speaking at the Manila Police District (MPD) command conference, Domagoso stressed that while freedom of expression is respected, it comes with responsibility. “Mataas ang tolerance natin, pero ’pag may nanggulo, call tayo,” he said.

The mayor clarified that groups may freely assemble in designated Freedom Parks without permits, but gatherings in other areas must secure approval from City Hall.

He emphasized that demonstrations must remain peaceful and orderly: “Dumako sila rito nang malinis, umalis silang malinis. Dumako sila rito nang mapayapa, makaalis din silang mapayapa.”

Domagoso drew a firm line against vandalism and damage to property, citing incidents such as broken stoplights, ATMs, and establishments. “Hindi dapat ’yun kilalanin,” he said, underscoring that public spaces are for everyone, not just a few.

He added that the city will deploy support services during rallies, including disaster response, traffic management, and medical teams, in line with the General Welfare Clause of the Local Government Code.

Domagoso also commended MPD leadership under Police Brig. Gen. Arnold C. Santiago for maintaining peace and order in Manila.