QC court doubles as flood basin

By Trixee Rosel

The Quezon City government has strengthened its flood control program with the inauguration of a new covered basketball court in Gloria 2 Subdivision, Barangay Tandang Sora — a facility designed to double as a stormwater detention basin.

Mayor Joy Belmonte explained that the project is part of the city’s science-based Drainage Master Plan, developed with the UP Resilience Institute, and aims to reduce flooding in nearby communities.

Beneath the court lies a detention basin capable of temporarily storing 1,256 cubic meters of rainwater, nearly half the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

During heavy rains, the basin captures excess stormwater and gradually releases it once conditions improve, preventing sudden surges that overwhelm drainage systems.

The facility also includes two water harvesting tanks with a combined capacity of over 15,000 liters.

Collected rainwater is filtered and reused for watering plants and cleaning equipment, making the project both a flood mitigation tool and a sustainable water management system.

Belmonte noted that Quezon City now has multiple detention basins integrated into public spaces, including courts and parks, with another basin under construction along G. Araneta Avenue.

These projects complement ongoing dredging and declogging operations in rivers and esteros to further reduce flood risks.

By combining recreation with infrastructure, the city ensures that residents benefit from a community space while also gaining protection against urban flooding.