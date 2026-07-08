Marcos: Nationwide wage hikes expected following NCR’s increase

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said workers outside Metro Manila could soon see salary increases, as regional wage boards continue evaluating economic conditions in their respective areas.

Speaking in Bulacan on Wednesday, July 8, Marcos explained that the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) are independently studying price levels and cost of living in each region to determine whether new wage orders are necessary.

“Patuloy na tinitingnan at inaaral kung ano ba talaga ang presyuhan sa bawat region, para mailagay na tama ang ating wage rate,” he said.

The President noted that decisions from several boards are expected by September or October, with recommendations to be released once studies are completed.

These will guide adjustments aimed at providing meaningful relief to workers across the country.

Marcos emphasized that while the National Capital Region (NCR) led the way with its recently approved ₱85 daily wage hike, the process is ongoing nationwide.

“Ang tripartite wage board, patuloy ‘yan, hindi tumitigil ‘yan,” he said, underscoring that wage reviews are continuous and region-specific.

The NCR wage order, which takes effect July 18, raised the minimum daily wage for non-agriculture workers from ₱645 to ₱730 — the highest nominal increase ever granted in Metro Manila in a single wage order.

Marcos said similar adjustments in other regions would ensure that workers across the country benefit from fair and updated wage rates.