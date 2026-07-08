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FIFA opens investigation into alleged racist abuse targeting streamer IShowSpeed

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
American YouTuber and online streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known as IShowSpeed, gestures during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) — FIFA said Tuesday it is investigating an incident involving streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed with a fan in the stands during the World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde on Friday, July 3.

IShowSpeed was livestreaming the game and could be heard asking a fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him. The fan speaking in Spanish appeared to be telling IShowSpeed, who is Black, to “go cry to the zoo.”

“FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms,” the soccer body said in a statement. “These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society. … The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game.”

Messages sent to IShowSpeed and publicists seeking comment were not immediately returned.

IShowSpeed, a 21-year-old American, has more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million on TikTok.

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