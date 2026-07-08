Pasig City opens first public RC Vehicle Park

By Richielyn Canlas

Remote-controlled (RC) vehicle hobbyists and enthusiasts can now enjoy a new recreational space as the Pasig City government has opened its first public RC Vehicle Park.

The RC Park was inaugurated on July 5 as part of the Araw ng Pasig 2026 celebration. It is located inside the Maybunga Rainforest Park (MRP).

The local government said the new facility was designed for remote-controlled car and RC crawling enthusiasts.

It features various terrains, trails, and obstacles, including a water bed, wooden bridges, ramps, rocks, dirt, logs, and hills.

About 250 members of Pasig RC Cars Crawlers, a community of RC car enthusiasts, attended the launch and were the first to try the new crawler course.

In his message, Mayor Vico Sotto said the park serves as an open space where people of all ages can play, gather, and enjoy the area in a safe environment.

“Dito naman sa Pasig, isa sa prayoridad natin ngayon ay magkaroon tayo ng mas marami pang open spaces—mga lugar na bukas sa publiko kung saan p’wede maglaro ang mga bata, kung saan p’wede tumambay ang matatanda na ligtas, na maayos, na masaya,” Sotto said.

Pasig City Councilor Angelu De Leon said that with the opening of the park, RC hobbyists can now enjoy the hobby without having to travel to other areas.

“Sana ay maging isa itong lugar kung saan makakapag-bonding ang pamilya at magkakaroon ng mas maraming pagkakataon ang ating mga kababayan na mag-enjoy at makabuo ng masasayang alaala,” she said.

During the opening, an open crawl was held, where members of Pasig RC Cars Crawlers showcased various RC vehicle models, including the Toyota Land Cruiser and Ford Bronco.

The city government said the establishment of the RC Park is part of its continuing efforts to provide more open spaces and facilities that promote safe, inclusive, and active recreational activities for Pasig residents.

For those interested in visiting, the city government said the RC Park is open to the public free of charge. It operates daily, Monday to Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.