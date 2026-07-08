Metro Manila authorities step up preparations ahead of ‘Inday’

By Richielyn Canlas

Metro Manila officials are intensifying disaster readiness measures as Super Typhoon Inday entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) early Wednesday, July 8, while maintaining its super typhoon category.

During an emergency meeting convened by the Metro Manila Council (MMC), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC), agencies outlined coordinated efforts to mitigate the possible effects of heavy rains and flooding expected by Friday, July 10.

Chairman Don Artes assured the public that all 73 pumping stations are fully operational, with operators on duty 24/7 to respond to flash floods.

Continuous clearing of waterways, drainage systems, and sidewalks under the Bayanihan sa Estero program are also being conducted to improve water flow during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, MMC President and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora inspected emergency response assets including rescue boats, tents, life jackets, power drills, and water purifiers to ensure readiness for evacuation and relief operations.

He urged residents to maintain clean waterways and drainage systems, stressing that preparedness at the household and community level is vital.

“We hope for the best, but we always prepare for the worst. Let us not underestimate the effects of Super Typhoon Inday,” Zamora said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Inday is forecast to move northwestward, exit PAR by Friday, and make landfall in China by Saturday, July 11, possibly weakening into a typhoon before landfall.

Despite this, the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains across Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Authorities emphasized that while Inday will not directly hit the Philippines, its indirect effects could still disrupt daily life.