HeadlinesNews

Marcoleta’s hospital stay delays transfer to court

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Senator Rodante Marcoleta (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Aaron Recuenco

Senator Rodante Marcoleta continues to stay at the PNP General Hospital in Camp Crame following his arrest on Monday, July 6, prompting the Sandiganbayan to order the Philippine National Police (PNP) to submit a detailed report on his medical condition and booking procedures.

Marcoleta, 72, was brought to the hospital after complaining of chest and nape pains during booking, with doctors later noting fluctuating blood pressure and other health concerns.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Marcoleta remains unfit to travel, stressing that doctors have advised against transferring him to court due to risks associated with his condition.

Latest medical findings revealed Marcoleta is suffering from degenerative disc disease and mild pneumonia, requiring rehabilitation therapy and further monitoring.

His blood pressure remains at hypertensive stage 2 levels, according to PNP doctors.

The Sandiganbayan’s Third Division, which is hearing the plunder case against Marcoleta and three co-accused, directed the PNP to submit separate reports on his custody status, booking process, and updated health condition within 24 hours.

Nartatez assured that Marcoleta is not receiving special treatment, saying police are prioritizing his health to “preserve and protect life” while complying with court directives.

 

Senators support Duterte plan to revamp PhilHealth
Wanted Abu Sayyaf nabbed
Man to face charges for shooting brother to death
Young Artist Dominates 2nd Don Papa Art Competition
Bilang ng mahihirap, nabawasan
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Batangas fends off Valenzuela; Basilan, Rizal dispatch foes

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Batangas fends off Valenzuela; Basilan, Rizal dispatch foes
Basketball Sports
QC court doubles as flood basin
Headlines News
FIFA opens investigation into alleged racist abuse targeting streamer IShowSpeed
Football Sports
Pasig City opens first public RC Vehicle Park
Headlines News