Batangas fends off Valenzuela; Basilan, Rizal dispatch foes

The Batangas City Tanduay Athletics struggled past the Valenzuela City Darkhorse, 91-83, on Tuesday, July 7 in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Trailing most of the way and by as many as 15 points, Batangas caught up with Valenzuela at 67, 70 and 72, only to fall back again at 72-77.

Rhinwill Yambing, however, turned hot, pumping in nine points in an 11-point bundle that shoved the Athletics ahead for good, 83-77, in the nightcap of another triple bill in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.

With Batangas making only 3 of 8 charities, Valenzuela managed to threaten at 83-85, with 45 seconds left, following a triple from Jay Collado.

The Darkhorse, who controlled the game for 32 minutes and 26 seconds, couldn’t score after that, however, and the Athletics sealed their 11th straight win and 13-2 record with two free throws each from Ino Comboy and Yambing, and one from Ced Ablaza.

Batangas City trails only Gensan (14-2) in the race for playoff spots in the South division.

Piling 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks, Yambing was chosen the SportsPlus best player, edging Jhan Nermal, with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, and Comboy, with 17 points plus 5 assists.

“Credit to my teammates and the coaching staff for giving me the confidence to shoot,” said Yambing, a 6-foot-3 high flyer.

Valenzuela fell to 8-9 despite Collado’s 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, CJ Alattica’s 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, and Angelo Obuyes’ 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Chavez lifts Rizal past Zamboanga

JR Chavez poured all of his 15 points in the last quarter to lift Rizal XentroMall past Zamboanga SiKat, 91-83, in the second game.

Fielded when Zamboanga led, 68-61, sparked a 12-3 run to push Rizal ahead, 73-71. Although Zamboanga regained control following a triple by Reggz Gabat with 5 minutes and 45 seconds left, Rizal unloaded 19 points, highlighted by 8 straight points by Chavez, against a 3-point play by Gabat to climb to 10-5.

Chavez also had 3 assists and 2 points in an 8-minute, 48-second stint to clinch best player honors over Bill Robles, with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Mark Yee, with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Laurenz Victoria, with 12 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

According to Chavez, he’s always ready whenever he’s sent into the court, especially with the support of his teammates.

“It boosts my confidence and gives me extra energy,” said Chavez.

Zamboanga, which skidded to 5-10, got 17 points and 3 rebounds from Paeng Are, 15 points and 7 rebounds from Joseph Gabayni, 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists from Brandon Wilson, and 10 points plus 3 assists from Gabat.

Basilan trounces Marikina

Basilan Steel pulled away in the third quarter and used it as a buffer to beat Marikina Bigz Burger, 106-93, in the opener.

Powered by John Wilson and Gab Cometa, Basilan led as far as 76-43 before cruising to its eighth win against nine losses.

Showing the form that made him the 2019 MPBL MVP, Wilson pumped in 25 points, laced with three triples, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, followed by Cometa with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, and Mark Montuano with 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Currently the league’s leading scorer with an average of 19.6 points per game, the 39-year-old Wilson feels blessed that he can still perform at such a high level and is hopeful of winning another championship.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khyden Olaso debuted for Basilan and was a revelation with 4 points and 2 rebounds in just 4 minutes and 43 seconds of play.

Marikina fell to 6-11 despite Jordan Sta. Ana’s 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, Regie Boy Basibas’ 18 points, 16 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Alvin Pasaol’s 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The tournament returns to the Pasay Astrodome on Wednesday, featuring games between Manila and Binan at 4 p.m., Sarangani and Paranaque at 6 p.m., and Meycauayan and Pasay at 8 p.m.