QC man nabbed for ₱6.27-M scrap metal theft

By Trixee Rosel

QUEZON CITY – A 31‑year‑old man was arrested after police caught him stealing scrap metal during yet another break‑in at a commercial building in Barangay Talipapa on Sunday, July 5.

The suspect, identified as “Raymart,” had repeatedly forced open the building’s roll‑up door with his companions, allowing them to ransack the property multiple times.

Police said the group had already carted off more than ₱6.27 million worth of assorted items in several break‑ins before the latest incident.

On July 5, a neighbor alerted the building owner about suspicious noises inside. Responding officers from Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) found the door pried open and several areas inside ransacked.

During the inspection, Raymart was caught in the act of removing scrap metal, leading to his immediate arrest.

An inventory revealed millions worth of items missing. Raymart later admitted to participating in the repeated thefts, disclosing that he and two accomplices had entered the building several times to steal valuables.

His companions remain at large as police continue follow‑up operations.