Erwin: I will resign if flood control link is proven

By Diann Calucin

In a press conference in Manila on Tuesday, July 7, Senator Erwin Tulfo challenged those linking him to the alleged flood control fund anomalies to present documentary evidence, saying he would immediately resign if anyone could prove he received money from the projects.

Speaking during the monthly forum organized by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) in Ermita, Tulfo maintained that he has never had any flood control, farm-to-market road, or similar infrastructure projects.

“Paano ako masasama doon eh wala naman ako sa flood control,” Tulfo said.

He challenged his critics to present documents from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) or official records showing that funds had been allocated to him.

“Pag may nakita ho kayong pangalan ko sa DPWH o sa listahan ni Cabral na sinasabi ni Congressman Leviste na tumanggap sa flood control, I will resign. Bitbitin n’yo sa Senado ang dokumento… at magre-resign ako immediately,” he said.

Tulfo added that he would personally announce his resignation in a press conference if such evidence surfaced.

“Wala akong natanggap na pondo sa flood control, farm-to-market road o kung anumang kabulastugan na ’yan,” he said.

His remarks came after some of the 18 former bodyguards of former party-list congressman Zaldy Co allegedly identified him among politicians who supposedly received money linked to flood control projects.

Tulfo denied the allegations, saying there was no basis for including his name.

He also dismissed claims that the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte was being used to divert public attention from the flood control controversy.

“Hindi pa tapos ang imbestigasyon. There will be no cover-up,” he said.

Tulfo said the Senate investigation into the alleged anomalies would continue once sessions resume after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 27.

He said he is open to inhibiting himself from the inquiry if the majority of senators deem it necessary and is considering designating a subcommittee chairperson to lead the investigation.

The senator added that future witnesses would be required to submit sworn affidavits before testifying to ensure their allegations are supported by evidence.

“Hindi naman puwedeng magturo lang kayo nang magturo,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tulfo said his inclusion in surveys for the 2028 presidential race may have contributed to attempts to link him to the controversy. He urged survey firms to stop including him and his brother, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, saying neither plans to run for president or vice president.