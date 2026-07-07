SportsVolleyball

PVL on Tour fires off in Isabela

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(PVL Images)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Games Wednesday

(Ilagan City, Isabela)

4 p.m. – ZUS Coffee vs Akari

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Nxled

 

 

Creamline and Nxled headline the start of the PVL on Tour in Ilagan City, Isabela on Wednesday, July 8, amid some innovative rule changes and sacrifices the league made for the national team cause.

The Cool Smashers will be minus libero Jen Nierva and setter Jia de Guzman, who were loaned to Alas Pilipinas preparing for this September’s Asian Games in Aichi, Japan, when they clash with the Chameleons at 6:30 p.m.

Just the day before, PVL mother clubs of the players named to the Asian Games-bound Alas pool gave the go-signal for them to skip the conference to focus on their national team duties.

For ZUS Coffee, it will be without Thea Gagate when it tackles Akari at 4 p.m.

Akari, for its part, arrived minus setter Mars Alba and libero Justine Jazareno, who joined Alas’ team practice Monday, July 6, but interestingly brought Fifi Sharma to Ilagan even though she’s part of the pool.

This came after the league has introduced some new rules like requiring all teams to play all 14 players for at least three rallies and the implementation of the two-point premier that would only be implemented late in each set.

Winning teams will also receive a bonus of P100,000 per game while the losing squad P50,000.

Alvarez, Crawford share compliments in final stop of media tour for September bout
Chua runner-up in Euro billiard joust
Veterans reign supreme
It’s too early for PH booters to celebrate
PBA: Energy zap Bolts
Share This Article
Previous Article Constantino charges late, shares Pradera lead with Bisera
Next Article Gilas guard ‘struggled under pressure’ in loss to Australia

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Games vs Jordan, Iran loom as most crucial for Gilas in second round of World Cup qualifiers
Basketball Sports
Gilas guard ‘struggled under pressure’ in loss to Australia
Basketball Sports
Constantino charges late, shares Pradera lead with Bisera
Golf Sports
Corpus rallies with 67, forces three-way tie at Pradera
Golf