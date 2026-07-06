‘You’re My Favorite Song’ heads into week 3 with more kilig, explosive twists

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The romance heats up while shocking twists take center stage in the third week of GMA Network’s Afternoon Prime series “You’re My Favorite Song.”

Fans can expect an emotional roller coaster as long-awaited revelations and heartbreaking moments unfold in the coming episodes.

After weeks of near encounters, Angel (Caprice Cayetano) and Miguel (Heath Journales) finally come face-to-face. While hiding from Calix (Clifford), Angel hears the familiar voice of Captain Serenade and discovers that the kind-hearted busker behind the bear costume is actually Miguel Miraflor, the lead vocalist of the popular band Siklab.

Meanwhile, tragedy strikes the Montaverde family when Enrico’s (James Blanco) yacht suddenly explodes, leaving him missing. As the family grapples with the devastating incident, suspicions begin to surface. Was Serina (Kazel Kinouchi) truly caught off guard by the explosion? And more importantly, did Enrico survive?

Adding another emotional layer to the story, Lolo Xavi (Boboy Garrovillo) reunites with his estranged daughter Serina after visiting the Montaverde mansion to comfort her following Enrico’s disappearance. The heartbreaking incident could finally open the door to reconciliation between father and daughter.

Don’t miss the third week of “You’re My Favorite Song,” airing Mondays to Fridays at 4 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime. The latest episodes are also available via Kapuso Stream and GMANetwork.com.