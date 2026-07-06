Allen Ansay opens up about ending courtship of Sofia Pablo

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Allen Ansay has clarified that he is no longer courting Sofia Pablo and appealed to the public to stop spreading “false narratives” about the actress.

The Sparkle actor addressed the issue in the comments section of a viral TikTok video that compared his social media posts with Sofia’s recent content featuring Iñigo Jose, whom she met on “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition” 2.0.

Allen stressed that there is no conflict between him and Sofia.

“Wala pong iniwan, nagpaasa, o nang-bale-wala sa kahit kanino.”

He also revealed that he had already stopped courting the actress months ago.

“Para na rin po sa tamang impormasyon, matagal na pong hindi naipagpatuloy ang panliligaw ko kay Sofia noong March pa po.”

According to Allen, they continue to respect each other, but their priorities have changed. He said they chose to keep the matter private because it was personal.

He also defended Sofia from online speculation.

“Sana po ay tigilan na natin ang pagpapakalat ng mga maling kuwento o false narratives tungkol kay Sofia. Wala po siyang ginawang masama.”

Allen and Sofia, known to fans as Team Jolly, have previously spoken about their special friendship. Earlier this year, they starred together in the horror film “Huwag Kang Titingin.” Sofia has also recently been linked to Iñigo Jose following their interactions on “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0.”