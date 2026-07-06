RIVALS NO MORE: Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto unite for first film together

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Vice Ganda and Vic Sotto have officially announced their first film collaboration, “The Greatest Showdown,” ending fan speculation about a project featuring two of Philippine entertainment’s biggest box-office draws.

The announcement was made during a launch event at a mall in Cubao on Sunday, July 5, where the longtime noontime television rivals appeared together onstage to unveil the upcoming comedy.

Both stars said the project was inspired by the overwhelming demand from their supporters.

Vic said, “Sa lahat ng Dabarkads, sa lahat ng Madlang People, ito po ay para sa inyo.”

Vice expressed excitement over finally sharing the screen with the veteran comedian.

“Hindi lang ito ang una at huling beses n’yo kami makikita ngayon. Mapapanood n’yo kaming magkasama sa isang pelikula,” Vice said.

Vic described “The Greatest Showdown” as a “hardcore comedy,” saying audiences could use a film that brings laughter after difficult times.

“Alam naman natin na ang bansa dumaan na sa mga pagsubok kaya kailangan natin ngumiti. Kailangan nating gumanda ang mga awra. Kasing ganda ni Vice Ganda,” he said.

The collaboration is particularly notable as Vice hosts ABS-CBN’s “It’s Showtime,” while Vic remains one of the main hosts of the competing noontime program “Eat Bulaga.”

Acclaimed filmmaker Jun Robles Lana will direct the movie.

Producers have yet to announce an official release date, although the project is already fueling speculation that it could be among the entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.