Thieves nabbed after trying to use stolen bank cards

By Diann Calucin

Five individuals were arrested in Quezon City after allegedly stealing a woman’s wallet and later attempting to use her stolen bank cards at another shopping center.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the suspects were caught at a shopping mall along Congressional Avenue when security personnel noticed them trying to use bank cards that did not belong to them.

They failed to present identification proving ownership, prompting mall staff to alert authorities.

Police identified the suspects only by their aliases: “William,” 22, of Parañaque City; “Elaine,” 34, of Manila; “Celestino,” 39, of Pasig City; “Patricia,” 28, of Parañaque City; and “Rosalie, 41,” of Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

The incident began earlier that day, July 5, when the victim discovered her wallet missing while shopping at Eton Centris Mall.

The wallet contained ₱9,000 in cash, several bank cards, IDs, and personal belongings.

Hours later, the suspects attempted to use the stolen cards, leading to their arrest around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators confirmed that the victim positively identified the group as those who had surrounded her before her wallet disappeared.

Police records also revealed that some suspects had prior cases: William with three theft records in 2026, Celestino with illegal possession of a bladed weapon in 2019 and 2021, and Rosalie with a theft record in 2021.

The five are now under the custody of Kamuning Police Station and face theft charges under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code.