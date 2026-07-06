Malacañang urges banks to scrap transfer fees

By Argyll Cyrus Geducos

Malacañang has expressed hope that more banks will follow the lead of the state-run Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) in reducing or eliminating digital fund transfer fees to ease the burden on ordinary Filipinos.

In a press briefing on Monday, July 6, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said the initiative is consistent with President Marcos’ goal of making financial transactions cheaper and more accessible to the public.

“Mas nanaisin po natin na lahat ng bangko ay gayahin ang pinasimulan ng LandBank, para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan,” she said.

Castro credited Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Frederick Go, who also chairs the LandBank board, for initiating the move through the government bank.

“Sila po talaga ang nagpauna sa pamamagitan ng LandBank na ma-reduce ang transfer fees at ma-eliminate ang convenience fees for certain person-to-government transactions,” she added.

LandBank first reduced its InstaPay transfer fee for person-to-person transactions from ₱15 to ₱8 beginning May 21, while also introducing one free InstaPay transfer daily for transactions worth ₱1,000 or less.

The bank later expanded the initiative by waiving convenience fees for eligible online government payments made through QRPh from June 1 until the end of the year.

Castro noted that private banks have started responding to the initiative. “Dahil dito, nag-start ang LandBank; sumunod na rin ang BPI at RCBC,” she said.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands announced that beginning July 1, it would permanently waive InstaPay and PESONet transfer fees for transactions made through its digital channels.

Meanwhile, RCBC started offering free InstaPay transfers to other local banks through its digital platforms beginning July 4, becoming the latest major bank to remove interbank transfer charges.

According to Castro, the growing movement among banks to reduce transfer charges aligns with the President’s broader push for digitalization and financial inclusion.

“Ito po ay sang-ayon na rin sa kagustuhan ng Pangulo,” she said.

However, the Palace official stopped short of calling for mandatory zero transfer fees across the banking industry. Despite this, Castro said the administration welcomes similar initiatives from other financial institutions.

The push gained momentum after Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. expressed optimism that more banks would waive or significantly reduce transfer fees as new regulations limiting charges to actual processing costs take effect.

The BSP has said interbank transfer fees should reflect only the actual “switch cost” of processing transactions through payment networks, estimated at around ₱1.50 per transaction.