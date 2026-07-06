Gov’t ramps up preparations ahead of Super Typhoon ‘Inday’

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos has directed government agencies to immediately implement disaster preparedness measures as a potential super typhoon, expected to be named “Inday”, nears the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President’s orders include pre-disaster risk assessments, scenario planning, and the activation of response clusters under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and regional councils.

Authorities have been instructed to intensify public warning campaigns, conduct preemptive evacuations in flood- and landslide-prone areas, and secure evacuation centers.

Special provisions are being made for livestock, agricultural equipment, and persons with special needs to minimize disruption to livelihoods and ensure inclusive safety.

Rescue teams, relief goods, medicines, and essential supplies are being prepositioned nationwide, while alternate routes are being identified in case of impassable roads.

Marcos also ordered inspections of critical infrastructure and the imposition of sea travel restrictions when necessary.

The government is also monitoring public health risks associated with flooding, such as waterborne diseases, and pledged early assistance to vulnerable sectors.

“This is a whole-of-government approach, so all agencies involved should act,” Castro said.

The state weather bureau PAGASA reported that the typhoon, internationally named “Bavi,” has intensified outside PAR and may enter by Wednesday.

Even if it does not make landfall, forecasters warned it could enhance the southwest monsoon (habagat), bringing heavy rains to Luzon and the Visayas.

Local government units and residents in high-risk areas have been urged to stay alert, monitor official advisories, and prepare for possible flooding, landslides, and rough sea conditions.