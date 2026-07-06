Coffin displayed along Benguet road as safety reminder

By Zaldy Comanda

A coffin was placed on the side of the Benguet–Nueva Vizcaya Road in Barangay Ambuklao, Bokod, Benguet, not to shock or offend, but to remind motorists of the dangers of reckless driving in the accident-prone area.

Barangay officials explained that the unusual display was meant to serve as a stark visual warning.

“It is a reminder to motorists to drive carefully on the zigzag Ambuklao Road,” they said, noting that numerous accidents have occurred there due to speeding and negligence.

The coffin is accompanied by a sign that reads: “Paalala: Mr. Driver, ang mamatay o mabuhay ng dahil sa iyo. Ingatan ang nag-iisang buhay, magmaneho ng mahusay.”

Officials emphasized that the measure was intended to promote caution and save lives, urging drivers to be more mindful not only in the Cordillera region but across the country.

By placing the coffin in plain sight, the community hopes to instill a stronger sense of responsibility among motorists and reduce accidents in one of the most hazardous stretches of road in Benguet.