PNP steps up cybersecurity amid VP Sara’s impeachment proceedings

By Aaron Recuenco

As Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial opened on Monday, July 6, the Philippine National Police (PNP) intensified its cybersecurity operations to guard against online disinformation and incitement to violence.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the Anti-Cybercrime Group and intelligence units have been directed to strengthen monitoring of digital platforms, ensuring malicious narratives that could undermine democratic institutions are quickly identified and neutralized.

“Disinformation that seeks to incite violence or undermine our democratic institutions is a direct threat to public safety. The PNP is utilizing 24/7 cyber patrolling to counter these malicious narratives,” Nartatez explained.

The PNP has rolled out several key cybersecurity actions to safeguard the impeachment proceedings.

Round-the-clock cyber patrols are being conducted to detect fake news and online calls for violence, while the Anti-Cybercrime Group has enhanced monitoring to track threats against government institutions and officials.

Local police commanders have also been tasked with the rapid validation of viral misinformation to prevent panic and disorder.

At the same time, public advisories are being issued to remind netizens to verify information through official channels before sharing.

These efforts are complemented by broader security measures, including the deployment of thousands of police personnel around the Senate complex and other critical areas to ensure peace and order during the trial.

Alongside cyber operations, 6,000 police personnel were deployed around the Senate complex and other key areas to secure proceedings and manage demonstrations.

Intelligence monitoring was also intensified to detect coordinated online and offline threats.

Nartatez underscored that the PNP will remain politically neutral, focusing solely on maintaining peace, protecting democratic institutions, and ensuring public safety throughout the impeachment process.