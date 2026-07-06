PVL takes pre-season action on the road with On Tour

Games Wednesday

(Capital Arena)

4 p.m. – ZUS Coffee vs Arari

6:30 p.m. – Creamline vs Nxled

Volleyball fever heads north as the 2027 PVL On Tour Showdown gets underway Wednesday, July 8, in Ilagan City, Isabela, with four of the league’s top clubs seeing action in the opening doubleheader of a seven-stop preseason tour that promises competitive matches, innovative rules and a closer connection with fans across the country.

Following the opening leg in Ilagan, the tour will continue in Batangas on July 11, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur on July 25, Polomolok, South Cotabato on August 1, City of Santiago on August 8, Lanao del Norte on August 15, before concluding on August 22 in a province that will be announced at a later date.

The preseason showcase will once again highlight the league’s commitment to expanding its reach beyond Metro Manila while providing clubs with meaningful competition ahead of the new PVL season.

“The PVL on Tour is our way, together with the teams, of bringing the game closer to our fans during the preseason. It allows supporters from different parts of the country to experience PVL volleyball firsthand, while giving our teams valuable opportunities to build chemistry and prepare for the season ahead,” said PVL Control Committee chairman Sherwin Malonzo.

Adding further incentive to every contest, each winning team in the PVL On Tour Showdown will receive P100,000, while the losing side will still take home P50,000, ensuring that every preseason match will still be competitive.

To emphasize player development and maximize participation, the PVL has introduced a mandatory playing-time rule for the On Tour matches.

All 14 players on each team’s roster must see action by the end of the second set, with every player required to participate in at least three rallies before the conclusion of the frame. After the second set, coaches will have full discretion over their lineups, with modified substitution rules remaining in effect.

The league also reaffirmed its policy regarding national team athletes.

Players who are officially part of the Philippine national team delegation for an international tournament, or those actively engaged in official national team activities, will not be allowed to suit up in PVL On Tour matches.

National team members may only participate if they are not included in an official delegation and there are no scheduled national team commitments.

Adding more excitement to this year’s preseason is the Premier Ball, a special two-point rally designed to inject strategic drama into matches that was introduced during the All-Star Game.

The serving team’s game captain may request the activation of the Premier Ball, prompting the regular volleyball to be replaced by a designated special-colored ball. The team that wins the ensuing rally earns two points instead of the usual one. Each team is allowed to activate the Premier Ball only once per set.

To prevent anti-climactic finishes, however, the league has placed restrictions on its use. The Premier Ball cannot be activated to win a set. In Sets 1 through 4, it may only be used until either team reaches 22 points, while in a deciding fifth set, it is only available until either side reaches 12 points.