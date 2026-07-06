AthleticsSports

Obiena posts season-best in Athens tilt

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena delivered a season-best performance but narrowly missed the podium after finishing fourth in the  Fly Athens tournament in Greece on Sunday, July 5.

The two-time Olympian cleared 5.81m, surpassing his previous season-best of 5.78m at the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin, Germany last March pending certification.

It also marked Obiena’s first clearance of at least 5.80m since September last year, when he posted 5.80m during the Atletang Ayala Pole Vault Challenge that he organized at the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

“I have not seen you 5.80m bar in a while… I have missed you,” Obiena wrote on social media.

“A truly wonderful competition organized by @manolo and family. I have vaulted in lots of different venues but this is just pure picturesque. Vaulting in front of the Panathenaic stadium is a day to remember. Thank you very much for having me.

“Step in the right direction and on to the next,” he added.

American Christopher Nilsen captured the gold medal after winning via countback over France’s Thibaut Collet, with both athletes clearing 5.91m.

Obiena was actually part of a five-way tie at 5.81m with 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, Netherlands’ Menno Vloon, Turkey’s Ersu Sasma and France’s Baptiste Thiery. However, the Filipino slipped to fourth after countback was applied.

Karalis eventually secured the bronze medal.

Valdez ready to lead PH tossers vs dangerous Vietnam
It’s clear, Messi is the best in the world – Mbappe
NBA vets shine as US upsets Serbia to arrange gold medal match vs France
Scribes to honor PBA staff in virtual Awards Night
Coe urges kids to take up sport to battle virus
Share This Article
Previous Article PNP steps up cybersecurity amid VP Sara’s impeachment proceedings

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PNP steps up cybersecurity amid VP Sara’s impeachment proceedings
Headlines News
Thieves nabbed after trying to use stolen bank cards
Headlines News
Coffin displayed along Benguet road as safety reminder
Headlines News
Malacañang urges banks to scrap transfer fees
Headlines News