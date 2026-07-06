Marcoleta rushed to PNP Hospital after complaining of chest pains

By Aaron Recuenco

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta was brought to the Philippine National Police–General Hospital (PNPGH) after suffering chest pains and a spike in blood pressure during booking procedures following his arrest for plunder charges.

Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II, director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), said Marcoleta’s condition prompted authorities to delay his immediate transfer to the Sandiganbayan for a commitment order.

“He complained of chest pains and his blood pressure went up. That’s why we brought him to the hospital. After the medical, whatever the doctors of the PNP will say, we will transmit to the Sandiganbayan,” Morico explained.

Officials noted that Marcoleta, 72, may remain at the PNPGH for up to two days while undergoing a full medical check-up.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the tests are meant to ensure the senator’s fitness, with results to be submitted to the Sandiganbayan.

Marcoleta is facing plunder charges in connection with ₱75 million he admitted to have received.

The Sandiganbayan will decide where he will be detained once doctors clear him, with the new Quezon City Jail in Barangay Payatas—where Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and former senator Bong Revilla are held—being considered as a possible facility.

Authorities emphasized that the hospital stay is a precautionary measure, citing similar courtesies extended to elderly detainees in past cases, such as former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan.