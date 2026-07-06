Gilas stumbles to Australia to end first round of FIBA qualifiers

By REYNALD MAGALLON

A lethargic start spelled doom for the Justin Brownlee-less Gilas Pilipinas, dropping a tough 92-49 defeat at the hands of host Australia, , to come out of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers third window empty-handed at the RAC Arena in Perth on Monday, July 6.

After keeping in step with the Boomers through the opening minutes, Gilas simply found no answer to a searing 23-4 rally that allowed the hosts to build a sizable margin and never looked back since then.

The game was actually tied 8-8 early in the first quarter before Australia went on the run and erected a 33-12 advantage.

Gilas managed to slow down the scoring of the Boomers, limiting them to just eight points in the second frame but that didn’t take long for Australia to once again regain its rhythm and pull away for good.

No other player scored in double figures for Gilas with June Mar Fajardo emerging as the most efficient player on the floor with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Dwight Ramos led the scoring with nine but he shot 1-of-8 from the three-point territory while Kevin Quiambao, after scoring the six of the first eight points for Gilas, was limited to just eight the rest of the way.

Juan Gomez de Liano, the almost hero of the game against New Zealand, was limited to seven while Mike Phillips was a bright spot with six points and 12 rebounds.

Gilas ended the first round of the qualifiers at the third spot with a 2-4 record.

Bryce Cotton, who sparked the first quarter pull away, led the Boomers with 21 points while Tyrese Proctor added 16.