9th EDDYs: ‘Quezon’ named Best Picture; Jericho Rosales, Maris Racal triumph

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The historical drama “Quezon” dominated the 9th Entertainment Editors’ Choice (EDDYs) after taking home five major awards during the ceremony held on Sunday, July 5, at the Ceremonial Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

Leading the film’s victories were Best Picture, Best Director for Jerrold Tarog, Best Screenplay for Tarog and Rody Vera, Best Production Design for Monica Sebial, and Best Actor for Jericho Rosales.

Maris Racal earned the Best Actress award for her acclaimed performance in “Sunshine.”

The Best Supporting Actor category ended in a tie, with Will Ashley recognized for “Bar Boys: After School” and Rico Blanco for “Manila’s Finest.” Rochelle Pangilinan was named Best Supporting Actress for “Child No. 82: Anak ni Boy Kana.”

Other winners included Moises M.M. See for Best Cinematography (“Salvageland”), Benjamin Gonzales Tolentino for Best Editing (“Sunshine”), Roy Santos and Neil Diokno for Best Sound (“Manila’s Finest”), Frederik Sandoval and Emerson Tecson for Best Musical Score (“Manila’s Finest”), “Sandalan” as Best Theme Song (“Manila’s Finest”), and the visual effects team of Bien Michael Caralian, Vincent Cheng, Jimmy dela Cruz, and Santelmo Sudio for “Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins.”

The evening was hosted by Pops Fernandez and Kim Atienza.

Special honors were also presented during the ceremony. John Arcilla, Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz, Rio Locsin, and Janice de Belen received the Movie Icons award. Chaye Cabal Revilla and Donny Pangilinan were honored with the Isah V. Red Award, while Joven Tan received the Joe Quirino Award and Lhar Santiago was given the Manny Pichel Award.

The Box Office Heroes recognition went to Vice Ganda, Maricel Soriano, Joshua Garcia, Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and Richard Gutierrez for their respective blockbuster films.