Parañaque’s 103-year-old ‘Mommy Aswang’ shares secret to long life

At 103, Lola Norlinda—better known in her neighborhood as “Mommy Aswang”—proved she is still full of life as she personally lined up to register for her National ID and Parañaque City’s Help Card.

Despite her age, Lola Norlinda remains strong, healthy, and independent, earning admiration from fellow residents and government staff during the registration on Thursay, July 2.

In San Martin de Porres, she is fondly called “Mommy Aswang” for her remarkable vitality and longevity.

She attributes her long life to a simple lifestyle and diet. Rarely eating rice and avoiding meat, she instead relies on vegetables, particularly talbos ng kamote (sweet potato tops) and kamoteng kahoy (cassava), which she continues to plant herself.

Longevity, she added, runs in her family — her grandmother reportedly lived to 150.

After completing her registration, Lola Norlinda expressed joy at finally being able to receive government assistance.

She also thanked Mayor Edwin Olivarez, joking, “Salamat, Kuya Edwin. Hindi naman kita kuya, lola mo na ako,” drawing laughter from those present.

Mayor Olivarez said registering elderly residents like Lola Norlinda ensures they benefit from programs designed to improve senior citizens’ welfare.

He added that her story is a reminder that healthy eating, an active lifestyle, and a positive outlook can lead to a long and fulfilling life. (Jean Fernando)