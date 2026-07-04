Different challenge, same goal for Avaricio at Pradera Verde

Fresh off a stirring comeback victory in the mountains of Baguio, Chanelle Avaricio now faces an entirely different challenge as the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour shifts to the plains of Pampanga for the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship beginning Tuesday, July 7, in Lubao.

Gone are the tight fairways, uneven lies and demanding elevation changes of Pinewoods Golf Club. In their place is the sprawling, relatively flat Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club – a layout that appears forgiving off the tee but presents its own brand of complexity, requiring a blend of power, precision, creativity and patience to conquer.

For Avaricio, the transition will demand more than simply carrying over the confidence from last week’s triumph. It will require a recalibration of strategy as she pursues a second straight victory in the fourth leg of this year’s circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Avaricio displayed remarkable grit and championship composure to fend off Harmie Constantino and Tiffany Lee, storming back with a blistering front-nine rally before surviving a tense, pressure-packed finish to prevail by one stroke.

The victory once again highlighted Avaricio’s ability to respond after setbacks. Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to Sarah Ababa at Del Monte earlier this season, she bounced back emphatically with a dominant seven-shot victory at Apo Golf before adding another title through sheer resilience and poise at Pinewoods.

Another player expected to contend is Daniella Uy, who came agonizingly close to winning at Pradera Verde last year after finishing tied for second alongside Seoyun Kim behind then-champion Sam Bruce. Familiarity with the course and its subtle demands could provide the confidence boost Uy needs as she attempts to end a lengthy title drought on the LPGT.

Several established stars are likewise seeking bounce-back performances after failing to contend at Pinewoods.

Princess Superal and Mafy Singson remain capable of producing low rounds on any given week, while multi-titled Yvon Bisera hopes for a healthier outing after an unfortunate setback in Baguio. Fresh from an impressive overseas campaign highlighted by a runner-up finish in the Singapore Ladies Masters, Bisera injured her left hand during the Pinewoods tournament and battled through the pain to finish 10th. With additional recovery time, the Davaoeña is expected to mount a much stronger challenge.

Yet Pradera Verde has often shown that reputation alone guarantees nothing.

The layout’s balance of risk and reward has the potential to open the door for a breakthrough champion, particularly if changing wind conditions level the playing field and place greater emphasis on smart decision-making under pressure.

That scenario could benefit a talented group of emerging contenders led by Pamela Mariano, Marvi Monsalve, Velinda Castil, Kayla Nocum, Rev Alcantara, Angela Mangana and Monica Mandario.

Mandario, in particular, flashed tremendous promise by forcing her way into contention during the opening round at Pinewoods before fading over the closing rounds to finish ninth. Armed with another valuable week of experience, she hopes to remain in the hunt all the way to Thursday.