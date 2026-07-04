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Second suspect in Sta. Mesa ‘salisi’ theft falls

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Second suspect Hercules Ebuenga Delos Santos, 20, is presented by authorities during the Manila mayor’s ‘Talk to the People’ program after his arrest on July 2 in Pasig City for his alleged involvement in a Sta. Mesa 'salisi' theft. (Photo from Manila PIO)

Manila police have arrested the second suspect in the Sta. Mesa “salisi” theft, completing the capture of the pair accused of stealing P100,000 worth of belongings from a parked vehicle on June 23.

Hercules Ebuenga Delos Santos, 20, was taken into custody on July 2 at his residence in Pasig City after an intermediary relayed his intention to surrender, according to MPD director Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Santiago.

He was presented during the Facebook livestream of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s Talk to the People program and is now facing charges for violation of Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code, or theft.

Police earlier arrested his alleged accomplice, his uncle Alvin Ebuenga, on June 26 in connection with the same case.

The suspects were tagged in the theft of approximately P100,000 in belongings from a parked vehicle in Sta. Mesa using the so‑called “salisi” modus, in which perpetrators quickly steal unattended valuables.

During questioning, Delos Santos admitted his participation in the crime and revealed he had been involved in theft since he was 15.

Domagoso, meanwhile, warned would‑be offenders against committing crimes in the city.

“Huwag ninyo gagawin sa Maynila. Hangga’t nandito kami, pipilitin naming mapagtagumpayan na magkaroon ng kapanatagan ng pamumuhay sa lungsod (Do not do that in Manila. As long as we are here, we will strive to ensure a peaceful and secure way of life in the city),” the mayor said. (Diann Calucin)

 

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