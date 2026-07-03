World Surf League adds Cloud 9 as new stop in 2026 Championship Tour

LOS ANGELES, Calif., USA (Wednesday, July 1, 2026) – Today, the World Surf League (WSL) announced the addition of Cloud 9, Siargao, Philippines, to the 2026 Championship Tour (CT) from October 31 to November 10. The Philippines Pro presented by the Philippine Sports Commission has been upgraded from a QS 6,000 International to a CT stop for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The WSL has added an additional location to the CT schedule for 2026 to ensure a minimum of 12 events can be delivered this season should the Surf Abu Dhabi Pro be unable to run as scheduled. This new event ensures that the WSL can protect the integrity of the new CT format and calendar.

“We’re excited to welcome the Philippines to the Tour thanks to the support of the Philippines Government,” said WSL CEO Ryan Crosby. “Elevating Cloud 9 to CT status reflects both the quality of the wave and the strength of our partnership. It’s a deserving addition to the schedule that will challenge the world’s best surfers as the World Title race enters its final stages.”

Cloud 9 delivers a perfect right-hand tube offering CT surfers one of the best barrels in the world. Local wildcards will be awarded to the man and woman who win the exclusive Philippines Pro CT Trials event to be staged at Cloud 9 prior to the CT event.

“Going to a new location is always exciting,” said Leonardo Fioravanti, current CT World No. 1. “I’ve seen some footage of Cloud 9, and it looks like a really fun slab barrel into a big air. I am really excited being a regular footer and getting barreled on my forehand, which kind of only happens when we go to Pipe

surfing Backdoor, so I think it’s gonna be super super exciting.”

The Philippines has a strong track record of hosting elite professional surfing competitions. The Siargao International Surfing Cup, first staged in 1996, is the longest-running international surfing event in the Philippines and has featured on the WSL Qualifying Series since 2014. Alongside the CT event, the WSL

are excited to announce a World Longboard Tour event in January 2027 at La Union, Philippines, cementing the Philippines as a global destination for all surfers.

“The Championship Tour belongs on the world’s greatest waves, and we are confident that Cloud 9 in Siargao, Philippines, is one of them,” said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pató” C. Gregorio.

“This will be a historic moment for Philippine surfing and the CT will usher the sport into a new era. Let it inspire a new generation of athletes. Let the world discover not just our waves, but the vision, ambition, and heart of the Filipino people.”

“The waves have always been here,” said Presidential Son and PSC Sports Ambassador William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos. “The talent has always been here. Bringing the WSL Championship Tour to the Philippines is the perfect opportunity to finally show the world what Filipinos have known all along: the Philippines has everything the world is looking for. Siargao will be unforgettable.”

As part of the WSL three-event postseason, the Philippines Pro presented by the Philippine Sports Commission will feature 24 men and 16 women where a reduced field of World Title contenders will have the opportunity to secure all-important rankings points before the season concludes at the Pipe Masters

in December.

“It’s definitely a lot of events, but you have more chances at giving it your best,” continued Fioravanti. “For me personally, it’s been an exciting year. We have some time to rest and then get back into things. I’m super excited and cannot wait to go and get barreled at a new location. Let’s go!”

The Surf Abu Dhabi Pro has been moved to November 25 – 29, a week before the Abu Dhabi F1 Race.

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal dates have also been moved by six days, running October 16 – 25, creating a window for the Philippines as Stop No. 11.

Updated calendar for the remainder of the 2026 WSL Championship Tour:

Stop No. 7 – Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia: August 8 – 18

Stop No. 8 – Cloudbreak, Fiji: August 25 – September 4

Stop No. 9 – Lower Trestles, San Clemente, Calif., USA: September 11 – 20

Stop No. 10 – Peniche, Portugal: October 16 – 25

Stop No. 11 – Cloud 9, Siargao Island, Philippines: October 31 – November 10*

Stop No. 12 – Surf Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, UAE: November 25 – 29*

Stop No. 13 – Banzai Pipeline, Hawaiʻi, USA: December 8 – 20**

*Events feature a reduced postseason field

**Full CT field rejoins to compete for qualification and Pipe Masters title