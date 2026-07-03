basketballBasketballSports

Batangas beats Meycauayan for 10th straight MPBL win

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

The Batangas City Tanduay Athletics met some resistance from the Meycauayan Marilao Gems before prevailing, 75-61, on Thursday in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.
The Gems moved closer, 61-68, with 3 minutes and 24 seconds left, but the Athletics blanked them the rest of the way while bunching 7 points to extend their hot streak to 10 and climb to 12-2 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 27-team tournament.
Batangas trails Gensan (13-2) and paces Binan (12-3) and Cebu (12-3) in the race for playoff spots in the South division.

In other games, Zamboanga SiKat thwarted Basilan Steel’s final assault and won, 82-74, while Binan Tatak Gel started hot and never cooled to rout Bulacan, 95-75, in the opener.
Binan opened up with a 12-point spurt and never allowed the Bulacan Kuyas to come within a single-digit en route to its 9th straight win and a 12-3 record.

Batangas High flyer Rhinwill Yambing tallied 10 points, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 steals to clinch the SportsPlus best player honors over Ino Comboy, with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Mark Cruz, with 14 points and 8 rebounds.
Former Batangas mainstay MJ Dela Virgen pooled 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, but did not get enough support as Jayson Apolonio could only contribute 9 points and 6 rebounds for the Gems, who absorbed their third straight defeat and fell to 8-7.

Reavis out to overtake former stars of Crispa, Toyota
Pacquiao’s punches sound like gunfire
Nietes eyes fourth world crown
Negros trips Pasay in 2 OTs; Abra, Zamboanga also prevail
Brooks breaks major mark
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Venus: Congrats to my other doubles partner @alex.eala for making history

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Venus: Congrats to my other doubles partner @alex.eala for making history
Headlines Sports Tennis
No more tears for Alex Eala this time as she pulls off vengeful win vs Maya Joint
Headlines Sports Tennis
Alas Girls in must-win situation vs Indonesia after loss to Japan
Sports Volleyball
Getting to know new VMX hotties Akira Takamura, Angel Castro
Entertainment