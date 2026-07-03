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Venus: Congrats to my other doubles partner @alex.eala for making history

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Alex Eala IG post)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

A milestone win deserves a praise from a sports legend.

This as icon Venus Williams and husband Andrea Preti sent heartfelt congratulatory messages to Alex Eala moments after the Filipina booked a historic third-round berth at the Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, July 2.

In an Instagram Story, Williams praised Eala following her stirring 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 comeback victory over Maya Joint to become the first Filipina to reach a singles Grand Slam third round in the Open era.

“Congrats to my other doubles partner @alex.eala for making history,” Williams wrote, accompanied by a reposted video of Eala’s winning point.

Williams and Eala recently teamed up in the doubles event at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany, advancing to the quarterfinals before bowing out.

In a separate Instagram Story, Preti also shared a video of Williams watching Eala’s match on TV.

“All for you, @alex.eala,” Preti wrote.

Eala later acknowledged the gesture, reposting Williams’ story on her own Instagram account.

“I am honored,” she wrote.

Eala is facing defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

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