Online bombing, shooting threat targets Cainta high school

By Richielyn Canlas

Authorities launched a security inspection at Francisco P. Felix Memorial National High School in Cainta, Rizal after receiving online threats of a bombing and shooting directed at teachers and students.

On July 2, screenshots of posts from three fake Facebook accounts circulated among parents and community members.

The threats warned that the school would be bombed and that Grade 8 and Grade 10 teachers would be shot the following day.

One account even messaged the school directly before posting publicly, claiming to be part of a syndicate and vowing to carry out the attack.

The posts contained profanities and cited alleged humiliation of students by teachers as the motive. Other messages suggested the attack could happen on another day, adding to the fear and uncertainty.

The school administration immediately reported the threats, prompting police to inspect the campus.

No explosives or weapons were found, but authorities are treating the incident seriously.

Investigators believe the accounts may have been operated by a single individual, possibly a student, and the cybercrime unit is now tracing the source.

Parents expressed deep concern, with some deciding to keep their children at home despite police assurances of safety.

Meanwhile, the school has heightened security measures while also investigating claims of teacher misconduct raised in the threatening posts.

Authorities stressed that the threats are under active investigation and vowed to hold those responsible accountable.