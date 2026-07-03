Lovers’ quarrel cited as reason in Zambo slaughter

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The man accused of killing a family of four in Josefina, Zamboanga del Sur surrendered to authorities on Thursday, July 2, after what relatives described as a violent fallout with his partner.

The suspect, Frankie Barcelona Camiguing, 27, of Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur, was identified as the live-in partner of barangay health worker Arlene Dumalte, 42.

According to his mother, “Rosabel,” Camiguing and Dumalte had a heated altercation that escalated into deadly violence, resulting in the brutal killing of Dumalte and her three children inside their home in Barangay Litapan on June 29.

The victims’ bodies were discovered the following morning by a barangay official on his way to his farm.

Police said Camiguing, who already faced a theft case, is now charged with multiple counts of murder.

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