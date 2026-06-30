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Surprise Iglesia ni Cristo protest disrupts EDSA traffic

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Thousands of members of Iglesia ni Cristo stage a surprise protest at the People Power Monument along EDSA on Tuesday, June 30, in support of Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, who is facing a plunder case. The protesters also called for justice and accountability over the alleged flood control scandal and corruption in the government. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Trixee Rosel and Aaron Recuenco

Traffic along EDSA-White Plains in Quezon City was heavily disrupted on Tuesday morning, June 30, after thousands of Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members gathered near the People Power Monument.

Authorities reported that rallyists began arriving as early as 2:00 a.m., with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) noting around 500 participants and 30 vehicles marching from EDSA Corinthian toward White Plains.

By 6:45 a.m., the crowd had swelled to about 7,000, later reaching 9,000, forcing the temporary closure of eastbound and westbound lanes and causing significant delays for motorists.

A stage was set up along White Plains Avenue, rendering the stretch impassable. MMDA, Philippine National Police (PNP), and Quezon City Police District (QCPD) personnel were deployed to manage traffic flow and maintain order. Tow trucks were also dispatched to remove vehicles parked along EDSA.

Rallyists, many wearing white shirts with the words “transparency and accountability”, later identified themselves as INC members.

They said the protest was in support of Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, who faces a plunder case after admitting on national television that he received ₱75 million from campaign donors.

Maximum tolerance 

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) directed the PNP to exercise maximum tolerance in handling the protest and to coordinate closely with local government units for security and traffic management.

In its statement, the DILG emphasized respect for the INC’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly but urged participants to act responsibly: “The DILG calls on all participants and stakeholders to exercise their rights responsibly, uphold the rule of law, and cooperate with authorities throughout the activity.”

The department reiterated its commitment to protecting public safety while safeguarding constitutional freedoms.

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