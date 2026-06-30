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INC rally prompts road reblockings in Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Members of the Iglesia ni Cristo gather at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on June 30, to protest the possible filing of a plunder case against Senator Rodante Marcoleta. Protesters carried placards and banners expressing support for the senator while calling for fairness and due process in the proceedings. The demonstration followed the Iglesia ni Cristo’s public opposition to the reported plan to file a plunder complaint against Marcoleta, describing the move as unjust. (Photo by Mark Balmores)

By Diann Calucin

Motorists were caught off guard early Tuesday morning, June 30, as a surprise rally by Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members drew hundreds to Liwasang Bonifacio in Ermita, Manila, causing traffic buildup across surrounding roads.

Participants began arriving as early as 3:00 a.m., with organizers setting up a stage and sound system that gave the protest a concert-like atmosphere.

Despite heavy rains, the crowd continued to swell, chanting slogans such as “We Want the Truth” and “Don’t bend the law.”

The unexpected turnout led to congestion along P. Burgos Avenue and nearby streets, while authorities scrambled to manage traffic flow.

At the same time, a separate INC gathering along EDSA added to the volume of demonstrators across Metro Manila.

To secure key routes, the Manila Police District (MPD) set up double barricades along Recto Avenue and Mendiola—critical access points to Malacañang Palace.

A heavy police presence was deployed in anticipation of possible movement toward the Palace, with additional personnel on standby.

Police emphasized that the situation remains under control and peaceful, with officers enforcing maximum tolerance.

The reblocking of Recto, Mendiola, and nearby roads such as Legarda Street was described as part of standard protocol to protect government facilities and manage crowd movement.

As of posting, the rally remains centered at Liwasang Bonifacio, with authorities continuing to monitor developments while balancing public safety and the right to assembly.

 

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