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Mandaluyong urges public cooperation after confirmed mpox case

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

By Richielyn Canlas

Following the confirmation of a monkeypox (mpox) case in Mandaluyong City, local officials are stressing the importance of community vigilance and responsible behavior to prevent the spread of the disease.

The City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) said it has already launched contact tracing and monitoring but emphasized that public cooperation is crucial.

Residents are urged to follow preventive measures such as frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact with individuals who have unexplained rashes, and seeking medical consultation if symptoms appear.

Authorities also reminded the public to respect the patient’s privacy and avoid circulating unverified information that could cause panic or confusion.

Health experts explained that mpox is typically manageable, with most patients recovering in two to four weeks, but warned that severe illness can occur in those with weakened immune systems.

The Department of Health (DOH) reiterated that anyone can contract mpox through close contact or contaminated materials, underscoring the need for caution.

The CESU assured residents that the situation is under control and that updates will be released through official channels.

It highlighted that community discipline, accurate information-sharing, and preventive habits are the strongest defenses against further spread.

 

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