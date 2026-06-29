Ivana Alawi slays shamers: ‘Lahat ng babae ay karapat-dapat respetuhin!’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actress and content creator Ivana Alawi has addressed online criticism claiming she relies on flaunting her sexuality to gain attention.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Ivana directly referenced some of the hurtful remarks she frequently receives online.

Among these were, “Puro ka pasexy” and “Paano hindi babastusin eh tignan mo naman ang suot mo?”

Rather than responding with anger, the actress used the opportunity to speak out against the double standards women continue to face.

“Andaming opinion ng tao about women. Madaming posts patungkol sa damit at dapat sinusuot ng mga babae para sila ay respetuhin,” she wrote.

Ivana then emphasized: “Ang respeto sa babae ay hindi dapat nakabase sa haba ng kanyang pananamit, o kung anong sinusuot niya. Walang anumang kasuotan ang nagbibigay ng karapatan sa iba para husgahan, maliitin, o bastusin ka.”

The actress also reminded her followers “Sa dulo ng araw, mas mahalaga ang kabutihan ng puso, ang respeto sa kapwa, at kung paano mo pinakikitunguhan ang ibang tao.”

She went on to champion respect for all women regardless of their clothing, body type, or social status.

“Lahat ng babae ay karapat-dapat respetuhin anuman ang suot, anuman ang hugis ng katawan, anuman ang estado sa buhay.”

Ivana concluded her message with an empowering reminder encouraging women to embrace their individuality without fear of judgment.

“Wear what makes you happy. Be proud of who you are. Love yourself. Hindi damit ang nagdedefine kung sino ka, Character does.”

Amen.