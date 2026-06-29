Jerwin Ancajas loses to Omar Trinidad in Zuffa Boxing debut

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jerwin Ancajas found the speed and length of younger opponent Omar Trinidad too much to handle and dropped a unanimous decision in his Zuffa Boxing debut on Monday, June 29, at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old Ancajas held his ground through the first half of the 10-round featherweight bout but eventually faded towards the end as Trinidad began asserting his size and speed advantage.

All three judges scored the bout 97-93 in favor of Trinidad who improved to a 21-0-2 record while Ancajas dropped 42-5-2 record

The veteran Filipino pug even survived a punishing 10th round when his knees buckled after taking a booming right cross to the face from his American opponent.

Trinidad tried to go for the kill, showering Ancajas with more punches, almost convincing referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight in the final minute of the contest.

Ancajas though displayed pure heart and instead engaged Trinidad to a bloody exchange in the final 10 seconds to avoid the stoppage.

It was a close fight through the first five rounds as both fighters traded crisp shots. The complexion of the match, however, quickly changed as soon as Trinidad let go of his fist and utilized the reach advantage.

Ancajas was trying to roll with the punches but the hand speed of Trinidad proved to be the difference as he landed combinations to start his second half pullaway.