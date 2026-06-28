Alapag set for homecoming but where is he heading?

PBA great and former Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag is arriving in Manila on Monday, June 22.

According to a reliable source, Alapag is coming back to the country to continue his coaching career after parting ways with the Kings where he served as a player development coach for three years. He was also an assistant to the G-League counterpart of the NBA team, Stockton Kings for two years.

The former Gilas Pilipinas captain has long been rumored to be joining the coaching staff of the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA.

It’s still unclear, however, on what capacity Alapag will be serving although according to earlier reports, Uichico’s contract with NLEX had already expired.

Taking the role of consultant isn’t out of the window as well.

Should push through, the move would mark Alapag’s comeback to the PBA after playing for 13 seasons with TNT and Meralco before becoming an assistant coach with San Miguel.

Aside from the potential PBA return, Alapag’s name is being thrown into discussions regarding possible replacement to Tab Baldwin at Ateneo.

Baldwin resigned from his post following the tragic drowning incident that claimed the lives of Nigerian player Divine Adili and incoming freshman Rene ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia.

Either way, Alapag is expected to provide extensive knowledge and fresh ideas to the new team he will be signing with, especially with his experience in the NBA.