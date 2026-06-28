PH defends rule of law as South China Sea ruling turns 10

By Martin Sadongdong

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Sunday, June 28, accused the Chinese Embassy in Manila of “insincerity” and “duplicity” as tensions over the South China Sea arbitral ruling intensified ahead of its 10th anniversary.

DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. criticized Beijing’s dismissal of the 2016 award, which invalidated China’s sweeping maritime claims.

“The Chinese Embassy statement replying to our Department of Foreign Affairs is a window into the true intentions of the Chinese Communist Party. It clearly shows their insincerity and duplicity,” Teodoro said.

The exchange highlights the Philippines’ insistence that the arbitral ruling, issued under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), is final, binding, and part of international law.

The tribunal ruled that China’s “nine-dash line” claim has no legal basis and clarified the maritime entitlements of the Philippines within its exclusive economic zone.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reaffirmed that the award provides legal clarity and strengthens the global rules-based order.

“The award is final and binding and has become an unassailable part of the corpus of international law,” the DFA said, rejecting China’s claim that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction.