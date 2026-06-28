HeadlinesNews

PH defends rule of law as South China Sea ruling turns 10

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. (Photo from Facebook)

By Martin Sadongdong

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Sunday, June 28, accused the Chinese Embassy in Manila of “insincerity” and “duplicity” as tensions over the South China Sea arbitral ruling intensified ahead of its 10th anniversary.

DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. criticized Beijing’s dismissal of the 2016 award, which invalidated China’s sweeping maritime claims.

“The Chinese Embassy statement replying to our Department of Foreign Affairs is a window into the true intentions of the Chinese Communist Party. It clearly shows their insincerity and duplicity,” Teodoro said.

The exchange highlights the Philippines’ insistence that the arbitral ruling, issued under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), is final, binding, and part of international law.

The tribunal ruled that China’s “nine-dash line” claim has no legal basis and clarified the maritime entitlements of the Philippines within its exclusive economic zone.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reaffirmed that the award provides legal clarity and strengthens the global rules-based order.

“The award is final and binding and has become an unassailable part of the corpus of international law,” the DFA said, rejecting China’s claim that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction.

 

Lorenzana catches COVID-19
2 dead in Cebu sea mishap
Menor goes full throttle as Perpetual gets back on winning track; Altas on a roll
Panelo at ‘Light the Torch to Correct History’ assembly
Aguirre: Rody can’t be impeached for favoring policemen
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘End the Flood of Greed’: Groups renew calls for accountability over corruption

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘End the Flood of Greed’: Groups renew calls for accountability over corruption
Headlines News
3 quake-hit Mindanao LGUs receive P5-M aid from Pasig
Headlines News
Printing shop fire damages 10 stalls in 999 Divisoria Mall
Headlines News
EDSA White Ribbon March draws thousands in call for reform
Headlines News