3 quake-hit Mindanao LGUs receive P5-M aid from Pasig

By Richielyn Canlas

The Pasig City government extended P5 million in financial assistance to three local government units (LGUs) severely affected by the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao.

On June 25 and 26, representatives from the Pasig City government’s Management Information Systems Office, Tricycle Operations and Regulatory Office, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office delivered the financial assistance to Sarangani Province, Davao Occidental, and General Santos City.

Sarangani and Davao Occidental provinces each received P2 million, while General Santos City received P1 million.

The assistance was received by General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao, Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao, and Davao Occidental Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Atty. Djamyla Caballero and Board Member Caloy Baliota, on behalf of their respective local governments.

During the visit, the Pasig City delegation also inspected the Emergency Operations Centers of the recipient LGUs to assess the situation in the affected areas.

The local government said the P5 million came from the 2026 Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund–Quick Response Fund.

It said that the financial assistance was released in accordance with Pasig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Resolution No. 1, Series of 2026, and was approved by the Pasig City Council.

On June 8, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore Sarangani, affecting 388,557 people, or 84,943 families, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In its June 11 report, the agency said the affected population spans Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

DSWD also reported that 3,330 houses have been totally damaged, while 15,284 others have sustained partial damage.