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EDSA White Ribbon March draws thousands in call for reform

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Thousands gathered at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City for the faith-led anti-corruption rally, dubbed the White Ribbon March. The event, intended to be nonpartisan, brought together groups from different political parties and people’s organizations in a unified call for government accountability, an end to corruption, and the passage of an anti-political dynasty law. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Diann Calucin

Thousands of Filipinos joined the White Ribbon March along EDSA on Sunday, June 28, as religious groups and civil society organizations rallied for truth, accountability, and justice.

The Quezon City Police District estimated the crowd at around 3,600 as of 3:30 p.m., with more participants continuing to arrive at the People Power Monument.

Marchers walked from the EDSA Shrine to the monument in Quezon City, turning the stretch into a powerful show of unity against corruption and poor governance.

Despite the heat, participants pressed on, carrying a shared message: the fight for honest leadership requires collective action.

The march followed a Holy Mass at the EDSA Shrine attended by church leaders, advocates, and supporters.

Among those present were Makabayan President Liza Maza, former lawmakers Teddy Casiño and France Castro, and Kontra Daya convenor Danilo Arao.

Organizers said the march is part of a broader movement urging Filipinos to speak out and demand reforms.

Catholics, Protestants, Muslims, and Born Again Christians joined the action, reflecting a growing interfaith call for change.

 

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