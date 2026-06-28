‘End the Flood of Greed’: Groups renew calls for accountability over corruption

By Richielyn Canlas

Members of the August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM) and allied groups staged a protest at the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Makati City on Sunday, June 28, demanding justice and accountability from officials allegedly involved in corruption.

The groups, including Tindig Pilipinas, held a “Walk for Justice” along Ayala Avenue before a short program at the monument, where they also urged the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Protesters chanted, “Ikulong na ’yan, mga kurakot. Ikulong lahat ng kurakot.”

Placards carried messages such as: “Ang nagtatago, may itinatago,” “Sara, litisin,” “End the Flood of Greed,” “Lahat ng sangkot, dapat managot,” “Arrest Bato,” “Dismantle Marcos-Duterte corruption,” and “Impeach na ang mga kurakot.”

Organizers said public officials should be ashamed if they fail to fulfill their promise to hold those responsible for the alleged flood control scandal accountable.

They emphasized that anyone involved in corruption must be held to account, regardless of political affiliation.