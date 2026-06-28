BasketballSports

Gilas Pilipinas grounds Jets in first tuneup before third FIBA window

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

BY: REYNALD MAGALLON

 

Gilas Pilipinas displayed fine form and blasted New Zealand NBL team Manawatu Jets, 90-61, in the first of the pair of friendly games as part of the team’s preparations for the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday, June 28.

The Nationals went off to a hot start, erecting a 25-12 lead at the end of the opening frame and never looked back from there to cruise to the big win in the team’s first competitive game together.

Kevin Quiambao finished with 13 points while Carl Tamayo and Troy Rosario had 12 and 11 respectively.

Gilas routed the Jets even after a grueling travel from Brisbane to Wellington, New Zealand due to the weather conditions. The team’s flight had to be rerouted to Auckland where they stayed at the tarmac for four hours before finally getting the clearance after two more hours.

The Nationals played without Justin Brownlee who skipped the contest.

Still the Nationals dominated for most of the contest, turning a 45-33 halftime advantage into a comfortable 67-45 lead heading into the final frame.

Gilas is set to play another tuneup game against Franklin Bulls on Tuesday, June 30.

The Nationals open the third window against New Zealand on July 3 before taking on Australia on July 6.

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