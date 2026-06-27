NLEX shootout: 3 robbery suspects down

By FREDDIE VELEZ

Three alleged members of a robbery gang were wounded in an armed encounter with police at around 5:56 p.m. on Friday, June 26, at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Toll Plaza in Barangay Turo, Bocaue, Bulacan.

Acting Bulacan police director Colonel Jay B. Baybayan identified the suspects as Jonathan, 33, of Montalban, Rizal; Jerome, 36, also of Montalban, Rizal; and Reymark, 32, of Novaliches, Quezon City.

Police said a flash alarm was received regarding armed men onboard a gray Toyota Hi-Ace van (plate number NBO 4342).

The suspects were reportedly linked to a series of robbery incidents in Magalang, Pampanga on June 22 and Victoria, Tarlac on June 24.

Joint elements from the Provincial Intelligence Units (PIU) of Bulacan, Tarlac, and Pampanga; the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of Bulacan; the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG); the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Regional Field Unit (CIDG-RFU) 3; the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 3; and Bocaue police conducted hot pursuit operations and set up blocking forces.

The suspects allegedly fired at the police, prompting law enforcers to retaliate.

The wounded suspects were rushed to Joni Villanueva General Hospital by NLEX Lifeline Ambulance responders.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) processed the encounter site, where authorities recovered two firearms, three grenades, one flashbang, and sachets of shabu and marijuana.

Two suspects have been discharged and are now under police custody, while one remains confined at the hospital.

Police said charges are being prepared against the suspects for frustrated murder, direct assault, and violations of Republic Act (RA) 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 9516 or the law on illegal possession of explosives.