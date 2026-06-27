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Alex Eala joins 3 other rising stars in US Open Fan Week exhibition

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Thanks to her new-found status as one of the emerging forces on the WTA Tour, Filipina ace Alex Eala, along with fellow young standouts Joao Fonseca, Iva Jovic, and Learner Tien, will play in an exhibition match slated Aug. 27 before the start of the 2026 US Open Tennis Championships.

The announcement was made by the US Open on social media on Friday, June 26, where the event was billed as the “Stars of the Open,” part of the tournament’s Fan Week festivities.

“Stars of the Open presented by Chase to feature an unforgettable night with the most exciting young stars in tennis!” the post read.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to the USTA Foundation, organizers added.

The 19-year-old Fonseca is currently ranked No. 27 in the ATP and has recently made waves after stunning multiple Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32 of the French Open last May.

Jovic, a good friend of Eala, is also an 18-year-old standout who reached the quarterfinals of this year’s Australian Open after stunning then world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini. That victory allowed her to become the youngest American to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals since Venus Williams made the trick in 1998.

The 20-year-old Tien who is of Vietnamese descent, impressed during the 2026 Australian Open quarterfinalist after stunninbg former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round before losing to third seed Alexander Zverev.

 

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