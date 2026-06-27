Home at last: Divine Adili laid to rest in Nigeria

By MARK REY MONTEJO

He’s finally home.

Nearly three weeks after he and his teammate Rene Baterbonia suffered their untimely deaths, Ateneo big man Divine Adili was finally laid to rest in his hometown in Umueri, Nigeria Friday, June 26.

Known as “gentle giant” and for his exemplary character, the 21-year-old Adili was mourned and celebrated by his loved ones and close friends – as they wore T-shirts with Divine’s face attached on it – before he was put in his grave located in his native town.

His aunt Nwozor-Mabia Ogonna Grace shared some snaps during the burial ceremony.

It took 20 days before the 6-foot-10 center was laid to rest in Nigeria as his remains stayed in the Philippines for weeks while Ateneo worked on his repatriation papers and wake.

On Wednesday, June 24, Adili, also a former New Era University star, was brought to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he was transferred to a direct flight bound for Nigeria.

Adili bannered the Blue Eagles last Season 88 where he, despite missing several of their games due to back problems, played a key role in their promising 4-0 start.

He produced numerous superb outings that include his 15-point, 13-rebound, two-assist, two-steal and one-block showing to lift Ateneo past the Precious Momowei-powered University of the East, 78-74, last Nov. 5.

Francis Nnoruka of University of the Philippines also paid tribute to his fellow center and compatriot Divine.

“It’s really hard to process… he’s more than a friend to me, he’s more like my brother,” said Nnoruka.

Meanwhile, Baterbonia was also buried last Wednesday, June 24, in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, where thousands of locals joined Rene’s family as they bade their final farewell to the Palarong Pambansa MVP.

According to autopsy reports, both Adili and Baterbonia passed away due to asphyxia.