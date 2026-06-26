HeadlinesSports

Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch in limbo

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Manny Pacquiao (left) and Floyd Mayweather during their mega fight. (File)

The much-awaited rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been postponed indefinitely following legal issues that embroiled the undefeated American great.

According to veteran boxing reporter Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene, the Filipino champion himself, confirmed the suspension of the blockbuster showdown scheduled on Sept. 25 and to be shown on streaming platform giant Netflix.

The development came following the breach of contract lawsuit filed against Mayweather by the events company, CSI Sports Events, which was handling his exhibition fight against Mike Tyson.

CSI alleged Mayweather of breach of contract after agreeing to an exhibition fight against Mike Zambidis in Greece. CSI was contracted to produce the exhibition against Tyson and the professional bout against Pacquiao later this year.

If Mayweather and CSI settle the contract disputes, the Tyson fight is primed to happen on Sept. 12, according to another boxing reporter Dan Rafael, knocking the Pacquiao fight out of the equation.

The development is now the latest in the roller-coaster talks for the second staging of the blockbuster Pacquiao-Mayweather showdown in 2015 since it was first announced in February.

Initial announcement had the fight as a professional bout — a claim that Mayweather later on disputed. Pacquiao, however, insisted that Mayweather signed up for a fight that would put his unblemished 50-0 record on the line.

Mayweather, later on, formally signed the deal with the fight, initially scheduled at the Sphere, then booked at the T-Mobile Arena.

UST rolls out ‘Oscars-type’ UAAP closing ceremony at QPav
NLEX, Elite near finals
PBA: Aces pound Elite
PBA: TnT clinches bonus
Police identify gunmen
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Novino in finals, 3 PH bets pluck bronze in 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo meet opener

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Novino in finals, 3 PH bets pluck bronze in 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo meet opener
Sports
Ecuador shocks Germany with come-from-behind win
Headlines Sports
Hornets ship LaMelo Ball to Wolves for Naz Reid, draft picks
Basketball Sports
Bad day in Homburg: Eala, Venus Williams wrap up doubles campaign
Sports Tennis