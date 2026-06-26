Pacquiao-Mayweather rematch in limbo

The much-awaited rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been postponed indefinitely following legal issues that embroiled the undefeated American great.

According to veteran boxing reporter Lance Pugmire of Boxing Scene, the Filipino champion himself, confirmed the suspension of the blockbuster showdown scheduled on Sept. 25 and to be shown on streaming platform giant Netflix.

The development came following the breach of contract lawsuit filed against Mayweather by the events company, CSI Sports Events, which was handling his exhibition fight against Mike Tyson.

CSI alleged Mayweather of breach of contract after agreeing to an exhibition fight against Mike Zambidis in Greece. CSI was contracted to produce the exhibition against Tyson and the professional bout against Pacquiao later this year.

If Mayweather and CSI settle the contract disputes, the Tyson fight is primed to happen on Sept. 12, according to another boxing reporter Dan Rafael, knocking the Pacquiao fight out of the equation.

The development is now the latest in the roller-coaster talks for the second staging of the blockbuster Pacquiao-Mayweather showdown in 2015 since it was first announced in February.

Initial announcement had the fight as a professional bout — a claim that Mayweather later on disputed. Pacquiao, however, insisted that Mayweather signed up for a fight that would put his unblemished 50-0 record on the line.

Mayweather, later on, formally signed the deal with the fight, initially scheduled at the Sphere, then booked at the T-Mobile Arena.